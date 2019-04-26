Skip to Main Content
Floodwaters send devastated family back to square one for 2nd year in a row
New Brunswick·New

Flooding has destroyed much of the Mazzerole family's house on Grand Lake for the second year row, even though the family had moved the building farther away from the water.

'We'll be a long time, if ever, recovering from that,' Mary-Faith Mazerolle of Canning says of 1st flood

Sarah Morin · CBC News ·
The Mazerolle home on Grand Lake has been destroyed by flooding again, a year after severe damage in last year's flood. (Submitted by Mary-Faith Mazerolle)

Last year, the Mazerolles came home from vacation to find their house in Canning severely damaged by flooding. This year, they were rebuilding their $400,000 home farther back from the water and higher up, hoping they'd be safe from another flood.

"Mother Nature decided to flood again, so we're back to square one," Mary-Faith Mazerolle said.

Mary-Faith Mazerolle, her husband, their two teenagers and their cat and dog are staying with her mother. They haven't been able to return home since last spring.

After the flood hit last year, the Mazerolles started rebuilding farther away from the water on their seven acres of property.

Mazerolle said the financial cost of the damage last year was "pretty devastating," totaling more than $300,000. 

"We'll be a long time, if ever, recovering from that."

Flooding damage in the past two years has cost the Mazerolles more than $300,000, said Mary-Faith Mazerolle. (Submitted by Mary-Faith Mazerolle)

'Indescribable' stress

Mazerolle said she's lived on the lake throughout her life. The couple bought the home 17 years ago from her parents.

"We've always lived through the spring high water. The water would come up, the water would go down and it never bothered us."

Grand Lake water levels exceeded the flood stage this year, rising to more than 6.5 metres. The flood stage in Grand Lake is five metres.

A Grand Lake family was getting ready to start over again after losing their home in last year's flood, when this year's flood hit. Now they're back to square one. Mary-Faith Mazerolle says "it's been a trying year". 6:33

Mazerolle said the mental stress of the past two floods has been "indescribable," but she's grateful for the help the family has received from family and friends during both floods.

"People just came and started helping, thank goodness."

Still, it's difficult not being able to live in your own home.

"We're living with my mom, which is really great that we can do that, but it's not your own space. Your whole life is upside down."

Ice jams and open-water are the main types of spring floods along the St. John River. 1:35

With files from Information Morning Fredericton

