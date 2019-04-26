Floodwaters send devastated family back to square one for 2nd year in a row
'We'll be a long time, if ever, recovering from that,' Mary-Faith Mazerolle of Canning says of 1st flood
Flooding has destroyed much of a family's home on Grand Lake for the second year row.
Last year, the Mazerolles came home from vacation to find their house in Canning severely damaged by flooding. This year, they were rebuilding their $400,000 home farther back from the water and higher up, hoping they'd be safe from another flood.
"Mother Nature decided to flood again, so we're back to square one," Mary-Faith Mazerolle said.
Mary-Faith Mazerolle, her husband, their two teenagers and their cat and dog are staying with her mother. They haven't been able to return home since last spring.
After the flood hit last year, the Mazerolles started rebuilding farther away from the water on their seven acres of property.
Mazerolle said the financial cost of the damage last year was "pretty devastating," totaling more than $300,000.
"We'll be a long time, if ever, recovering from that."
'Indescribable' stress
Mazerolle said she's lived on the lake throughout her life. The couple bought the home 17 years ago from her parents.
"We've always lived through the spring high water. The water would come up, the water would go down and it never bothered us."
Grand Lake water levels exceeded the flood stage this year, rising to more than 6.5 metres. The flood stage in Grand Lake is five metres.
Mazerolle said the mental stress of the past two floods has been "indescribable," but she's grateful for the help the family has received from family and friends during both floods.
"People just came and started helping, thank goodness."
Still, it's difficult not being able to live in your own home.
"We're living with my mom, which is really great that we can do that, but it's not your own space. Your whole life is upside down."
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
