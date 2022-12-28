What's open, what's closed on Family Day in N.B.

Most retailers in New Brunswick will be closed on Monday for the Family Day holiday.

Schools, universities and colleges will also be closed.

Here's a closer look at what's open and what's closed on Family Day:

Retail and grocery:

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open with reduced hours depending on location.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed.

NB Liquor Corporation locations will be closed.

Regent Mall, McAllister Place and Champlain Place will be closed.

The Saint John City Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attractions:

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Family Day activities will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

PolarFest in Moncton will have yard games, a sliding hill, skating rinks and snow sculpting, with times and details available on the festival website.

Fredericton rinks and the indoor pool will remain open.

Kings Landing will have a Family Day walk from 9 a.m. to noon.

Resurgo Place will be closed on Family Day, but half-price admission will be offered on Saturday and Sunday.

Government offices, public services:

Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo in Moncton will not be running.

Provincial offices will be closed.

Regular garbage collection will happen across the province.

Public libraries across New Brunswick will be closed.

Universities and schools: