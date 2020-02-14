What's open and what's closed on the long weekend in New Brunswick

Monday marks the fourth time New Brunswick has celebrated Family Day, since the holiday was introduced in 2017 by the province.

Many retail shops, public services and attractions won't be open.

To make sure you're prepared for the holiday, here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday.

Retail and grocery

NB Liquor stores will be closed.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed.

Champlain Place in Moncton will be closed.

Grocery stores are closed.

Walmarts are closed.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will remain open with reduced hours.

Government offices and public services