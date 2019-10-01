Duo team up to fight fake news through graphic novel

A New Brunswick sociologist has teamed up with an illustrator in a novel way to help fight fake news.

"Won't Get Fooled Again," is a new graphic novel written by Erin Steuter and illustrated by Alan Spinney.

It tells multiple stories of regular people being tricked into believing fake news, and how their friends and loved ones help them become more aware.

Steuter, who is also a sociologist at Mount Allison University, said people have often come to her with their concerns about fake news and how to spot it.

"People were stopping me at the grocery store going 'You know, I need you to sit down with me, just one–on–one, because it's so overwhelming and I feel like I'm going to get tricked somehow'," said Steuter.

"So I thought, 'Oh, you know, I can turn this into a book'."

Everyone gets fooled

Steuter said the idea to write a graphic novel instead of a traditional non-fiction book is an attempt to make the lessons more bite–sized for the reader.

The book is structured around evolving conversations with multiple people, making it feel more organic than just a lecture on fake news.

"The characters become educated as they go through this graphic novel, so you see the same characters come back in different chapters throughout the book," said Spinney.

My new Graphic Novel is available now! It’s a Graphic Guide to Fake News, entitled ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’. 192 pages of dialogue and scenarios, fully illustrated in comic book format. <a href="https://t.co/CJ7E70pBin">https://t.co/CJ7E70pBin</a><br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/art?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#art</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/books?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#books</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Graphicnovel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Graphicnovel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/btlbooks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#btlbooks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canadianbusiness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canadianbusiness</a> <a href="https://t.co/XwclaYDUuy">pic.twitter.com/XwclaYDUuy</a> —@SpinneyAlan

"To visualize these people in different situations like coffee shops, and university classrooms, and sports bars and all kinds of different places, it was really really fun to work on."

Steuter said the way people confront fake news is important and they should be honest about the times they've been fooled by it.

"Oftentimes people get embarrassed that they've been tricked by fake news and so they start to not want to engage in those conversations," said Steuter.

Learning process

Steuter has commented regularly on fake news and even she admits she has fallen for the practice.

"One time I almost hit forward," said Steuter.

"Somebody sent me something. And of course I was appropriately outraged, which is the sort of secret to making people believe in fake news going, 'No, they didn't do this again' … luckily it had already been kind of like deconstructed."

Erin Steuter, a professor of sociology at Mount Allison, has spent her career researching how misinformation spreads. Alan Spinney is a Moncton-based illustrator. 8:32

Spinney said he thought he knew a lot about fake news and how to spot it until he started reading the text written by Steuter for the graphic novel.

"I was very very surprised that it's much more sophisticated than I thought," said Spinney.

"I thought well thankfully I'm reading this book as I draw it and I'm learning more and more as I go along."

The graphic novel is available in bookstores now.