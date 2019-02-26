Who is posting in your local news group?
Activity in Bathurst Newschasers social media group could be the work of a bot account
People who get their news from social media groups say one of the things they like about it is there are no filters.
It's news by the people for the people.
But a recent series of posts in one or more New Brunswick groups on Facebook has raised concerns that they can also be vulnerable to abuse by outside actors with unknown motives.
The posts were made by an account that is likely a fake, according to an internet security expert and the administrators of some Facebook news groups, and the activity is consistent with tactics used by bot accounts for anything from attention-seeking to political interference.
Starting in early February, an account under the name Will Johnson began posting to the group Bathurst Newschasers. On Monday, the account name changed to Johnson Willy.
Johnson's profile page says he is self-employed, studied at the University of British Columbia and lives in Vancouver.
There are only a couple of posts visible on the page, and they only date back to August.
Johnson has no apparent connection to Bathurst.
Some of the posts to the Bathurst Newschasers group were rants about parenting issues, like smoking around children.
"Do y'all know how embarrassing it is for your child to smell like a pack of Marlboro or Newports in a box?!" said part of one post, referring to two popular U.S. brands of cigarette.
A few of the posts contained negative messages about minority groups, specifically Muslims, Indigenous people and the LGBTQ community.
And one post said Johnson had found a lost cat that appeared to be injured. Some other members of the news group pointed out that this post was identical to one that had also been made by Will Johnson to a news group in Grand Forks, B.C., only the phone number to call had a different area code.
The number with the New Brunswick area code is not in service.
A call to the B.C. number went to a voice mailbox with no name in the greeting. CBC News has yet to receive a reply to a message left Thursday.
Neither has Will Johnson replied to a Facebook message from CBC News.
"It's fake," said Amanda Jones, an administrator of the group Mostly Moncton Scanner and News. "I'm sure it's a fake."
Jones said Johnson attempted to join that group but was refused because she had seen what she considered suspicious activity by him in a number of other groups.
"I was already on to him," she said.
CBC News uncovered posts by Will Johnson to a dozen other groups in the United States and Canada. (This doesn't include any groups that have blocked him or deleted his posts.) Some of them were identical to posts he made to the Bathurst group but had been posted in October.
"The description we used to use was an internet troll," said David Shipley, CEO of Beauceron Security in Fredericton.
Shipley called the duplicated posts by Johnson "highly suspicious," but said it's becoming increasingly difficult to spot fake accounts.
Some of the telltale signs are that it's only been around for a short period, little information is shared, and the number of friends is low.
I don't think it's healthy for us. … Social media may be as bad for individuals and society as smoking. - David Shipley
"The problem over the last five years is that internet trolling can be weaponized," said Shipley.
"We're seeing groups like alt-right groups … right up to political activists, hacktivists and nation-states who are weaponizing these activities to cause dissent or to move forward with specific agendas."
"And the playbook is now proliferating … down to individual thrill-seekers who just want to cause chaos," he said.
Canada's Communications Security Establishment has flagged all of these as threats to Canadian democracy.
Shipley said the Will Johnson posts could indicate someone experimenting or laying the groundwork to try to interfere in the upcoming federal election.
The posts targeting people who are Muslim, Indigenous or transgender could be intended to stir people up and cause division, he said.
In a similar way, Russian bot accounts have been found to stoke both sides of the Black Lives Matter campaign in the United States, and both sides of pipeline and immigration issues in Canada, said Shipley.
Posts about hot-button issues can also be used by people with extreme views to find others who share their values.
"Then they can communicate and collaborate and organize … which is concerning.
"We don't know if it's tapping veins of longstanding issues … or if it's being fuelled by others with their own agendas."
Three-quarters of Canadians are now getting their news online, said Shipley, and Canadian political discourse has become increasingly vitriolic.
He sees a connection to the fact that the social media platforms now delivering much of the news are not licensed or controlled by organizations that hold other news organizations to account.
"They need to be scrutinized and regulated," said Shipley.
"I don't think it's healthy for us. … Social media may be as bad for individuals and society as smoking."
For local news group administrators who find themselves thrust into the role of editorial decision-making, the way they deal with cases such as Will Johnson varies.
Amanda Jones said Mostly Moncton Scanner and News has a screening process for new members. Anyone who hasn't been on Facebook for at least a year is not accepted. They also check for mutual acquaintances.
When administrators of "What's Up Grand Forks BC?" were made aware the post about the found cat had been duplicated, they deleted it and blocked Will Johnson.
Meanwhile, the administrators of Bathurst Newschasers have not responded to inquiries from CBC News, and Will Johnson's posts to that group have not been deleted.
Johnson made a new post to the group as recently as Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.