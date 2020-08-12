Chief medical officer of health explains the symptom rules that will apply to students
Education and health officials spent about 45 minutes answering parents' questions about back-to-school during a Facebook Live event hosted and moderated by CBC.
One symptom enough for testing but not self-isolation
If a student is tested for COVID-19 after showing one symptom, they can continue to go to school, said New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health on Friday.
But if a student is tested after showing two symptoms, they must stay home and self-isolate, even from members of their own family, said Dr. Jennifer Russell during a Facebook Live event organized and moderated by CBC New Brunswick.
Russell joined George Daley, the deputy minister of the anglophone school system, in answering questions from the public.
The pair spent about 45 minutes answering questions about masks, busing, testing, cleaning, the availability of supply teachers, and other issues,
