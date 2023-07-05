Extreme heat to come for all of N.B. Thursday, Friday

After a streak of gloomy, rainy weather in New Brunswick, the entire province is now under an Environment Canada heat warning for the days to come.

The warning is for Thursday, Friday and continuing into the weekend, with temperatures expected to be 29 to 32 C, with humidity making it feel more like 36 to 39 C.

Cooler temperatures are expected along the coast.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," the warning said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in place for some regions including Fredericton, Grand Lake, Oromocto, Grand Manan, St. Stephen, Grand Falls and Mount Carleton. Watches are in place for others.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon told Shift on Wednesday afternoon that the heaviest rain is tracking into the Oromocto area, with more thundershowers working their way toward Saint John and Saint Andrews.

He said Miramichi is seeing lots of lightning strikes and downpours as that storm moves toward Doaktown.

"Just keep your eye on the sky," he said.