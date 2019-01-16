Areas in northern New Brunswick under extreme cold warning

An extreme cold warning is in effect for areas of northern New Brunswick this week, according to a weather advisory issued by Environment Canada.

Environment Canada says clear skies and a cold northwesterly flow will result in wind chills reaching -35 to -40 C by Thursday morning.

The warning applies to several areas in northern New Brunswick, including:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create elevated health risks, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for parts of northern New Brunswick this week. (Environment Canada)

"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," the weather agency said.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

Brace yourself — more snow on the way

Tina Simpkin, CBC's meteorologist, said a system is travelling across the province Wednesday and will bring between 2 and 4 cm of snow across the province Wednesday afternoon, and up to 5 cm in northern areas. She said more light snow is expected across the province Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

"It's also going to bring us some colder air that's going to be in place tonight into our Thursday," she said.

Simpkin said two storm systems are also expected to hit the province this week and next weekend. The first storm will be on Friday and another major storm is expected to wallop the province Sunday into Monday.

Simpkin said residents can expect snow and rain during the second storm.

"This one looks like it has a lot of moisture with it but it also has some warm air," she said. "So we will be talking about that rain and snow line Sunday into Monday."