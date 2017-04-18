RCMP remove apparent explosive device from Moncton man's home
Codiac Regional RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency arrested a 34-year-old man of Friday, after what appeared to be an explosive device was found in his home on Lee Drive in Moncton.
Police make arrest on Friday; man to appear in provincial court in October
RCMP and CBSA found the device when they were searching the home on Thursday.
The device was removed from the home and destroyed, according to an RCMP media release.
No one was injured, but nearby residents were asked to leave their homes as a precaution. Residents returned home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The man arrested was released and will appear in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 22.
