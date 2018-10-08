Explosion, fire reported at Saint John oil refinery

There are reports of an explosion and fire at the Irving oil refinery in Saint John on Monday morning.

Saint John Police said they are responding to an incident at the refinery and are asking residents to avoid the area altogether. Nearby streets have also been closed.

The blast happened Monday morning at the oil refinery in Saint John. Police are warning residents to stay clear of the area. (Photo: Submitted)

Irving Oil confirmed on Twitter that a "major incident has occurred at our Saint John refinery this morning.

"We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available."

The following streets are closed: Loch Lomond at Commerce, Grandview at Champlain, Grandview at Bayside, and Loch Lomond at Macdonald. —@saintjohnpolice

Bob McVicar, a resident in the New Brunswick city, posted on Facebook that it felt like a "bed-shaking explosion."

Several photos on social media showed flames at the refinery. Fire officials were said to be aware of the situation.

"We felt the entire building move as if it wobbled," said Rob Beebe, who felt the explosion from his apartment on Martha Avenue, a few streets over from the refinery.

Very serious fire currently underway at the Irving Oil Refinery. <a href="https://t.co/te8X4Xl6Tw">pic.twitter.com/te8X4Xl6Tw</a> —@thewrightpage

When he walked outside, he noticed black smoke coming from the refinery, so he hopped into the car, drove down the corner and saw fire about 30 metres high.

"We're sitting here and watching it burn right now," he said. "It's getting larger."

More to come