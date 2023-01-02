N.B. spends more than $1.7M on tourism promotion during world juniors

People watching the world junior men's hockey championship on television are also getting a look at a New Brunswick tourism campaign.

Explore N.B., a campaign run by the province's Tourism Department, has spent $800,000 for on-the-ground activities and programming.

This includes advertising in both Halifax and Moncton, fan-fest activities, VIP programming, regional events and community viewing parties.

In addition, the organization has also spent $969,000 on television commercials to promote the province to a national and international hockey audience.

The ads, which are running on TSN and the RDS and NHL specialty channels, feature aerial photography showcasing the province's scenery and outdoor activities. They have also been running at Cineplex theatres in Toronto and Montreal.

"It's basically our chance to show off to the world all the great things that New Brunswick has to offer," said Brendan McGuire of Explore N.B.

In Moncton, a yurt at the Avenir Centre has welcomed visitors with information and activities. Tourists have kept warm near a campfire where they can enjoy snacks and beverages.

Amy Hill and daughters Kaylee and Ella roasted marshmallows at the Explore N.B. campsite. (Mariam Mesbah/CBC)

Amy Hill, who was at the campfire with daughters Kaylee and Ella, said she recently moved back to nearby Riverview from Halifax.

She said she's impressed with the activities taking place around the Avenir Centre. For New Year's Eve, Hill and her family had tickets to the U.S.-Finland game.

Moncton's hosting role ends Monday night, and championship play will continue in Halifax.

Explore N.B. is targeting visitors at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax through an indoor fan experience.

Explore N.B. has an indoor fan fest experience at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. Katie Kohler of Tourism New Brunswick said when people go to the venue, 'they are warmly welcomed to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of a summertime road trip in in New Brunswick.' (Submitted by Katie Kohler)

Co-ordinated effort

With only eight months to prepare for the world juniors, organizing a tourism campaign to welcome an international audience was a co-ordinated effort. Explore N.B. worked with various levels of government, community groups and organizations across the region.

When the world juniors were announced for Halifax and Moncton, the province immediately realized the potential to showcase New Brunswick on the world stage, and enthusiasm has been high, McGuire said.

No one was able to say how the province will measure whether the spending on the advertising campaign has been a success.

But McGuire said the hope is that the effort will put New Brunswick on the map for other large-scale sporting competitions.

"We'd love to attract curling. We would love to attract cross-country skiing, downhill skiing," he said. "We have great spots here in the province."

Campaign Targets

Explore N.B. will be assessing the campaign's success through several avenues, including through online activity on its website, social media platforms and through a QR code-driven contest to win a signed Team Canada jersey and a trip to visit New Brunswick. Quebec audiences are being targeted through a chance to win a snowmobiling trip.

The Tourism Department will also assess success through the use of a tourism sentiment index, an online tool commonly used in destination campaigns to measure awareness and perceptions of a community.

According to Katie Kohler,marketing director with the department, Moncton is already 10 points higher for December than in previous years, making it the best December score they've had to date.

Although the world junior hockey tournament will end on Jan. 5, the tourism campaign will continue across Canada through the winter to late fall 2023, with the hope of building on the momentum started with the games.