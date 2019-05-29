Province bidding farewell to yearly travel guides

The New Brunswick government is eliminating its printed travel guide next year, citing a growing number of untouched copies.

But an opposition MLA and an industry leader believe the province is acting hastily in doing away with the Explore NB guide without consulting tourism stakeholders and considering the effect on smaller operators.

Tourism Minister Robert Gauvin said in the legislature on Wednesday 325,000 copies of the free guide, which promotes New Brunswick tourist attractions and businesses, are printed annually at a cost of $650,000.

But Gauvin said fewer and fewer are being picked up. He cited an unnamed tourist operator who received 1,000 copies last year and had 876 left at the end of tourist season.

"There's no question that it's beautiful," Gauvin said. "There's just more and more left,"

The tourism minister decided this was the last year the New Brunswick tourism brochure would be printed. 0:29

The guide will be available this year but will be eliminated in 2020.

Gauvin said the money will be put toward digital media promotion, which is easier to access, and that all the information featured in the guide will be available online.

Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick, said the industry knew the printed guide would be phased out eventually, but not this soon — and not without being consulted.

She said the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture told the association last year they would be consulted before any decision was made. But she was "disappointed" to hear when the provincial budget was released in March that the guide had been cut.

People travelling to New Brunswick looking for a tourism guide will be out of luck next year. Government won't be printing them next season. That could hurt smaller communities and businesses, said Carol Alderice, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick. 9:19

Alderdice said it's unclear how the cut will affect the industry, but she said it will put pressure on smaller operators that don't have large promotional budgets or a strong online presence, which could then hurt local businesses.

Both Alderdice and Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé MLA Jacques LeBlanc questioned Gauvin's assertion that fewer and fewer copies are picked up.

LeBlanc, a Liberal MLA in a riding that depends on tourism, said the guide flies off the shelves in his region. He said the Progressive Conservative government should be more strategic about distribution and the volume of printed copies.

Liberal MLA Jacques LeBlanc said the provincial government needs to be more strategic about distributing the Explore NB travel guide. (CBC)

LeBlanc said it sends the wrong message to a money-making industry in New Brunswick.

Alderdice said Gauvin's example of hundreds of leftover copies at a tourism operator is flawed since tourists are already at the attraction. Explore NB is popular at gas stations, liquor stores and visitor information centres, she said.

"It's not like when they arrive at a hotel and they're not sure what they're going to be going or they arrive in the province and they're not sure what they're going to be doing — then they will pick up a guide," she said.