Waiting on eVisitNB? Blame viral triple threat

It's not just bricks and mortar health-care facilities experiencing long wait times recently. People looking to take advantage of eVisitNB are also waiting longer than normal.

The web-based medical service pairs patients with a medical professional for virtual consultations for those with minor ailments.

The goal of the platform was to keep patients out of ERs and help to reduce wait times there, but people are now complaining of six-hour wait times and cancelled eVisit appointments.

The platform's co-founder, Dr. Hanif Chatur, says the triple threat of RSV, COVID and the seasonal flu is behind the long wait.

"I don't think anybody anticipated that RSV, influenza, COVID-19 would kind of come in as a triple storm," said Chatur.

"It was impossible to predict these three viruses, otherwise I think everybody would have been well prepared to receive [patients.]"

Spike in requests

Chatur said eVisitNB saw a 100 per cent increase in patients between September and November with upwards of 1,000 requests a day.

The platform can usually handle between 500-700 virtual appointments a day.

He says the platform has increased its staff by 50 per cent and hopes the long wait times will end in the new year.

"We've engaged in a fairly aggressive recruitment campaign and will be increasing our workforce by about 50 per cent in the next few weeks," said Chatur.

Chatur said the platform is recruiting medical professionals from outside the province, as the technology means they don't have to live here to make a difference.

"We go through a process of where they get licensed in New Brunswick and then we train them … on the platform, support them, and then they're ready to look after New Brunswickers," said Chatur.

Timing-out

There is also an issue with the technology, as many people have complained that after waiting upwards of six hours to be seen by a medical professional they have been timed-out and logged off their account.

Chatur said this was an issue with the system that logged people off after a specific amount of time.

To fix thi,s the platform has started only allows a certain number of people to book appointments, and once they have been served more people can then sign up.

He says this has by and large fixed the time-out issue.

"For example, from Dec. 13 to the 16 … there was no time out," said Chatur.

"Hopefully the time outs will not be an issue on a go-forward basis."