'I did not mean for you to die,' Evan Polchies says as he's sentenced to 12½ years

Evan Polchies was sentenced Friday to 12½ years in prison for manslaughter in the shooting death of Bobby Martin Jr. outside Fredericton.

Polchies, 31, was originally tried for second-degree murder but the case was declared a mistrial. He later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

According to the Crown's case, Martin was lured to a mini-home park in Lincoln by Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey, who intended to rob him.

Martin, a Fredericton man also known as Robert Jones Smith, was shot in the leg and groin and died later in hospital.

... His blood pouring all over me, as I held him close and begged him not to die. - Susan Richardson

In court on Friday, Polchies, wearing a blue shirt and pink and blue striped tie, looked at Susan Richardson as she spoke about the loss of her son. ​

Richardson said she suffers post-traumatic stress and can't erase an image in her head of her first-born child "lying in that hospital bed, and his blood pouring all over me, as I held him close and begged him not to die."

Bobby Martin Jr., also known as Robert Jones Smith, was shot twice and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. (Submitted )

Evan Polchies also spoke to the court.



Hed read from a letter he had written to Bobby Martin Jr. and his family saying, "to this day, as God is my witness, I did not mean for you to die."

Additional time and restrictions

Justice Judy Clendenning also gave Polchies a one-year-sentence for intimidating a witness, Hachey, who is already serving seven years in prison for manslaughter in Martin's death.

He will have his remand time subtracted from his sentence, 1½ days for every day served.

Polchies was ordered to pay a $400 victim surcharge and never possess a firearm for the rest of his life, and he is under a no-communication order, banned from contacting any of the Martin family or Joe-Anna Hachey.

Richardson spoke briefly about the sentence as she left the courthouse.

"I'm tired. I'm just glad it's over. Doesn't matter how much time he got, it will never bring back Bobby."

Sentencing put off

The sentencing was delayed Sept. 19 to allow Polchies time to get a second legal opinion.

This was the second adjournment for sentencing after Polchies objected to the proposed sentence arrived at through a joint recommendation between his lawyer, T.J. Burke and Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston, during his Sept. 10 court appearance.

Burke said then that Polchies was entitled to have a second legal opinion and legal aid has agreed to pay Fredericton lawyer George Kalinowski to do that.