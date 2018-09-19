Evan Polchies' manslaughter sentencing delayed for second legal opinion

Evan Polchies' sentencing for manslaughter in the death of Bobby Martin Jr. has been delayed until Oct. 5 to allow him time to get a second legal opinion.

This is the second adjournment for sentencing after Polchies objected to the proposed sentence arrived at through a joint recommendation between his lawyer, T.J. Burke and Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston during his last court appearance Sept. 10.

Burke says Polchies is entitled to have a second legal opinion and legal aid has agreed to pay Fredericton lawyer George Kalinowski to do that.

Last adjournment

Justice Judy Clendening, sounding frustrated, said she trusted this would be the last adjournment.

The judge also said she is the one who will decide the sentence, whether or not there is a recommendation from the defence and crown.

Polchies of Kingsclear First Nation near Fredericton, pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this summer instead of going on trial a second time for second-degree murder.

His first trial in January was declared a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Death of Bobby Martin

Bobby Martin, also known as Robert John Smith, died of gunshot wounds on Jan. 26, 2017. (Submitted)

Martin, 34, was shot Jan. 26, 2017, at a mini-home park in Lincoln after being lured there by Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey.

Martin, also known as Robert Jones Smith, died of wounds to the leg and groin.

Polchies maintained he fired the shots after Martin came after him with a large hunting knife.

Hachey, 24, who was also charged in Martin's death, was sentenced earlier to seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Polchies will be back in court Oct. 5 at 2:30.