14-year-old crash victim from Hartford was 'one of a kind'

A 14-year-old boy from Hartford who was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Tuesday night is being remembered by his community for his smile, his love of tractors and his passion for farming.

Evan Graham was driving his ATV along Plymouth Road in Plymouth at about 8:45 p.m. when Woodstock RCMP believe he lost control and hit a tree.

He died at the scene.

"Evan was one of a kind always lending a helping hand in anyway he could, a true gem," Richmond Corner Rec Centre, north of Woodstock, posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

"His handsome grin with a personality to match left a lasting impression, he will be missed by all."

"That young man had a smile that could light up a room, one amazing boy gone way to soon," wrote Tyler Britton.

"Sad day for our close community," wrote Adam Hallihan. He described Evan as an "old soul in a young man's body. "He may be gone but he left his mark on the world."

"An all around great young man; everyone could be so proud of," agreed Audrey Kidney.

Theresa Hunter told CBC News that Evan was a dedicated young farmer.

He sold hay bales for his own business and raised and showed his own beef cows through the 4-H program, a not-for-profit organization focused on strong leadership for world-class positive youth development experiences in Canada.

The investigation into the cause of the fatal crash continues, the RCMP said.