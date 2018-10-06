Strong, hardy and good looking — the apple, that is

The Sandow apple was likely named after 19th-century stongman Eugen Sandow, says history professor Carey Watt. (Sandow Farm/Youtube)

Eugen Sandow, a legendary circus performer and bodybuilder from the early 1900s, has been described as strong, hardy and esthetically pleasing.

So, too, has the New Brunswick-grown Sandow apple.

Coincidence?

Carey Watt, a history professor at St. Thomas University, thinks not.

"If you're going to name a new apple something, and one that you're trying to ensure is hardy and strong to grow in the Canadian climate, then it might not be a bad idea to call it Sandow."

The Sandow apple is known to be hardy. It is considered more of a heritage variety and not a big seller. (Sandow Farm)

Watt first became interested in Sandow while he was studying for his doctorate in the 1990s. Sandow, born in Prussia in 1867, was a pioneer in bodybuilding and a forerunner to strength and fitness gurus like Ben Weider, Charles Atlas and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"He became the reference point for male strength and male beauty in the late 19th, early 20th century and was referred to as the world's perfect man and the world's strongest man."

Watt's research on Sandow has taken him to England, India, Hong Kong and Singapore. His trail now has taken him Keswick Ridge, N.B., home of Sandow Farm.

Named in Ottawa in 1912

Watt was researching new material and websites concerning Sandow and came across a reference to the Sandow Farm and Sandow apple in New Brunswick.

"I thought, 'Wow this is too good to pass up. I better get on this.'"

He discovered the Sandow apple was developed at an experimental farm in Ottawa and was given the name Sandow in 1912 by a man also known to be strong and fit. It all adds up, Watt said.

The apple came into commercial production in the 1950s, long after its namesake had passed away.

Today, it's grown as an organic apple at Sandow Farms. While Watt says it's more of a "heritage" apple than a commercial variety, he jokes that they might have special powers.

"I want to see if maybe eating one of these apples might make me stronger."

With files from Shift N.B.