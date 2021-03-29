Crushing competition from Costco, broken regulation, deteriorating infrastructure and the lingering effect of the pandemic has a number of independent New Brunswick gasoline stations hanging by a financial thread, a hearing into the province's retail petroleum market has been told.

"It is no different than people who are working paycheque to paycheque," Chris Scholten said during testimony in front of the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board last week.

"Some operators may be working month to month. It has been a really hard time for industry for sure."

Scholten is president of the Scholten Group, which operates seven gasoline stations in New Brunswick.

He was among a number of parties participating in a review of whether to increase the maximum margin the province's 400 petroleum retail locations can add to every litre of fuel they sell from the current 6.8 cents to a proposed 7.3 cents.

Wholesalers do some diverting

But the hearing was told that under New Brunswick's increasingly dysfunctional regulated petroleum system, current maximum margins meant for retailers seldom make it to them without wholesalers first diverting a portion to themselves.

In addition, larger competitive pressures including the arrival of huge volume-discounters like Costco in New Brunswick have made regulated prices and margins irrelevant in some market areas.

Michael Gardner, president of Gardner Pinfold Consulting in Halifax was hired by the EUB to report on the province's retail market and made the recommendation to increase the maximum margin available to retailers by half of one cent.

But Gardner acknowledged it is unlikely to help with an increase in poaching of retail margins by wholesalers or unlimited price-cutting by Costco.

6.8-cent margin for retailers now

"When there is an increase in the retail margin, it's not clear it accrues to retailers," he said. "It doesn't necessarily stay with retailers."

New Brunswick regulations currently allow for a 6.51-cent margin for wholesalers and a 6.8-cent margin for retailers in every litre of gasoline sold, but the two parties are allowed by the province to sign an agreement to divide those amounts differently.

New Brunswick is the only province in the Maritimes that does not set minimum prices for gasoline. That has allowed Costco to offer big discounts that have disrupted petroleum retailing in Fredericton and Moncton (Catherine Harrop / CBC News)

There was evidence at the hearing that refiners of petroleum have been charging wholesalers escalating amounts for fuel at filling racks, and wholesalers have been responding by forcing retailers to share some of their margins in exchange for deliveries.

Jerry Scholten, chief operating officer of the Scholten Group, said wholesalers often refuse to sign contracts to deliver product unless there is some sharing of the retail margin and there is not a lot small operators can do but pay

"As far as the wholesalers are concerned, it's their decision as to whether they are going to deal with us or not," he said..

But in some parts of the province, the confiscation of retailer margins by wholesalers pales as a problem compared to fierce price competition unleashed on local dealers by large new operators, especially Costco in Fredericton and Moncton.

"It has, I won't say poached, but it has used price aggressively to acquire volume from the stations in the immediate area and perhaps beyond," said Gardner

Lack of price minimum unique in Maritimes

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island both have maximum as well as minimum prices prescribed under their regulated systems but in New Brunswick there is no minimum.

In the past week Costco has been selling gasoline for just under $1.15 a litre at both of its New Brunswick stations. It's about nine cents below the legal maximum in New Brunswick and eight cents below the legal minimum allowed in Nova Scotia

That's irresistible for consumers, and the hearing was told the two Costco stations now account for about one in every 13 litres of gasoline sold in New Brunswick, siphoning substantial pools of business away from nearby stations unable to match those prices.

"In the case of Fredericton, dealers had initially responded to the competition by lowering their prices to hold onto volume and then gradually recognized that was probably a losing proposition," said Gardner.

"In the case of Moncton, they seemed to have maintained their pricing. The assumption was that it would simply lose the volume anyway. They would rather not lose the margin as well."

Costco's presence has weakened retailers in the orbit of its stores, a vulnerability compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that drove petroleum consumption in the province down last spring and kept it low through most of 2020.

By October the pandemic had cut gasoline sales in New Brunswick by 120 million litres over eight months, a 12 per cent drop

Gasoline stations in rural New Brunswick may be facing a new round of closures following a difficult number of years joining the Petro Canada station in Minto which closed in 2013. (CBC Archives)

"The entire population of New Brunswick virtually stopped driving overnight in March," said Chris Scholten. "Never could have fathomed that. That is a Hollywood movie."

The shift in petroleum sales to discount outlets, the loss of some retail margins to wholesalers and the financial effects of the pandemic come at a time when operators of several New Brunswick outlets, will soon have to decide whether it is worth continuing in business.

Old tanks become a problem

Gardner testified is difficult for stations to make money selling petroleum on volumes below 2 million litres per year and 40 per cent of the stations in the province are in that category.

Environmental rules are about to require the replacement of dozens of aging underground petroleum storage tanks around New Brunswick, and according to Gardner that could well be the breaking point for some.

"There are as many as 80 steel tanks out there that are more than 20 years old and will need replacement in the next while in rural areas," said Gardner.

"The need to replace a tank, historically, has been the one factor that tends to drive an outlet out of business, because in particular the lower volume, the smaller ones, can't afford the expense, and a wholesaler they might typically rely on for financial assistance is probably unwilling to provide that financing in those circumstances.

"So yes, it would be a matter of concern."