Fiddleheads, stuffed monkeys, wonderful people: Stories from my first year in N.B.

Aniekan Etuhube is wrapping up his first year of living and working in New Brunswick. Mikael Mayer/Radio-Canada

My name is Aniekan Etuhube. I'm a journalist and content creator who came to Canada from Nigeria.

It's been a little over a year now since I arrived with my family, and almost a year since I started at CBC News. What a year it's been.

I love discovering new communities and telling stories about people, and my work with CBC as a videojournalist has given me the opportunity to travel all over New Brunswick.

I've met some wonderful people who have told me some incredible stories. Today, I'd like to share some of my adventures with you, and what I learned on the road.

Fiddleheads: Um, not bad!

Here is a story about my first time eating fiddleheads, one of the most debatable seasonal delicacies in the province.

I sat down with chef Thane Mallory to try this unique vegetable , and the experience came with some surprises. Mallory is the owner of Gulliver's World Café in Gagetown.

Contrary to what I had heard, fiddleheads did not taste grassy at all. In fact they were actually quite good, especially when made into fritters and pizza.

These flavourful takes on fiddleheads might change your mind about the spring fern Duration 5:02 Fiddlehead pizza and fiddlehead fritters with a side of tangy crema are just two bud-bursting ways you could try fiddleheads this spring

The universal language of play

This next story took me to Fredericton's north side, to a special community in the Doone Street area.

There, I met a group of kids who were new to Canada but can speak the universal language of play.

It was through a community initiative of a cycling group where they created a bond of friendship and togetherness.

Program helps kids find purpose in exploring community on two wheels Duration 5:29 With refurbished bicycles, the Wil-Doo cycling club offers way for young people on Fredericton's Doone Street to engage with their city — and each another.

A trip to Butternut Valley

In May, new names for New Brunswick local government entities were revealed. Butternut Valley was one of them. (It beats being called Entity 79.)

This got me curious. I took a trip down there to see if it's because they love eating butternut squash. Or could it be that they just have too many butternut trees?

Here's what I found.

But why the Butternut? Duration 2:58 The CBC's Aniekan Etuhube heads to what was once known as New Brunswick's Entity 79 to find out: What's in a name?

Mystery in Mount Middleton

During one of my story-finding trips to rural New Brunswick, I came across a property in Mount Middleton that gave me chills.

I pulled over to unravel the mystery.

Just in front of the house, I saw a huge collection of stuffed monkeys (and other animals) swinging on trees.

This is where I met Diane Alcock, the "monkey lady."

‘Monkey lady’ thrills New Brunswickers with arrangement of apes strung up around her yard Duration 4:23 With more than 100 stuffed monkeys, chimpanzees and orangutans dangling from her trees, this N.B. woman turns her home into an exotic spectacle

Protecting the roosters

In New Brunswick, there's a fellow on a mission to save the rooster.

I learned so much about the male chicken and his struggles in the province when I met Dave Keeping, who is saving as many homeless roosters as he can.

This man is on a mission to rescue homeless roosters Duration 4:53 Dave Keeping rescues homeless New Brunswick roosters and lets them live out their lives at a home he's built for them at his farm.

My journey of discovery in this amazing community has just started.

I love it here.

And I can't wait to tell you what I'm up to next.

And if you've got a story for me, let me know. Email me at aniekan.etuhube@cbc.ca