New Brunswick man identified as Ethiopian Airlines crash victim

A Taymouth man has been identified as one of the victims of a plane crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people, including 18 Canadians, on Sunday morning.

Peter DeMarsh was on board an Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on the way from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Kenya. Everyone was killed.

The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were thought to be on the plane. The plane was a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

DeMarsh was the chairperson of the International Family Forestry Alliance.

Dominic Walubengo, the director of Kenya's Forest Action Network, said DeMarsh was on his way to a conference on family-owned forests and climate change in Nairobi.

Community forest groups around the world are expressing their condolences.

DeMarsh was also a chairperson of the Taymouth Community Association, which spoke out against shale gas development.