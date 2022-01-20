Founder and longtime leader of Saint John's first food bank dies at 88

It had very humble beginnings, but the Saint John Community Food Basket has grown to become an important part of the effort to help people in need.

And, much of the credit should go to Esther Shanks, a Scottish immigrant who helped found the organization and then led it for nearly 30 years.

It was Saint John's first food bank.

Shanks died on Saturday in a Saint John nursing home at the age of 88, nine years after retiring as executive director.

The food bank is now Saint John's largest and is involved in the storage and distribution of food to other food banks in the region. (Saint John Community Food Basket)

Anne Murdoch was a volunteer at the food bank at the very beginning.

She had known Shanks through their church in uptown Saint John.

Murdoch says members of the congregation noticed many of the families who lived near the church were hit hard by the slumping economy of the early 1980s and wanted to do something to help.

Food banks were a relatively new idea, and Murdoch says a number of meetings took place with other churches to talk about a plan, but "like so many good deeds, they talked about it an awful lot and nothing happened."

Finally, a decision was made to just do it.

Shanks and a few volunteers arranged to operate in the upper floor of the local soup kitchen, Romero House, which was located on Water Street at that time.

Shanks in the former food bank location on Charlotte Street. She would often put in six days a week during her nearly 30 years running the food bank. (CBC)

"We didn't advertise at all. We just figured that through Romero House, people would hear that there would be help," Murdoch said.

"And anyway, the first day we were open, we had, as far as our food was concerned, we had six loaves of day old bread and we had a carton of tuna fish - tins of tuna fish. And if you want to be biblical about it, they're the loaves and fishes, aren't they?"

But, Murdoch said things turned around fast under Shanks, who she describes as a "highly, highly motivated lady."

Within a month, the organization was operating like a full-fledged food bank.

"We opened twice a week and… I really don't know how many altogether we had, but there were times when we'd be almost overwhelmed with people seeking food."

And through it all, Esther Shanks brought seemingly boundless energy to the job.

"To begin with, she would be there twice a week," Murdoch said, "And then it got to the point where she had to order food and stock, you know, getting things organized. And she would work maybe three or four days a week."

"And then it got to the point where at the end she was working often six days a week. Mostly by herself."

Murdoch says she doesn't think that bothered the soft-spoken Shanks, who was a "bit of a loner."

"She was a very dedicated person. And she enjoyed what she was doing. There is no doubt about it. She was enjoying it and she saw what it was doing [for] the people that were being helped."

She would stay in that role until 2012, after more than two decades at the food bank's Charlotte Street location.

The new leadership took what Esther Shanks helped create and expanded it.

John Buchanan, the current executive director of the Saint John Community Food Basket, says Shanks played a big role in the evolution of the food bank. (Saint John Community Food Basket)

John Buchanan, the current executive director, says the Community Food Basket can provide so much more for its clients, which pre-pandemic was numbering about 250 a week.

"The food is very different now," Buchanan said, "I mean, there used to be a lot of Kraft dinner and hot dogs and zoodles and that sort of thing."

"Now we, you know, as of last May, we started giving out fresh milk, first time in 30-40 years."

At its new location on Union Street, the food bank has storage space, refrigeration, and freezers.

And it has fundraising support that just wasn't possible when Shanks started out in 1984.

"She told me about, you know, what she had to go through to get it started. And, you know, they used their own money. There was no fundraising back then."

The Saint John Community Food Basket serves the city's central and south end neighbourhoods, and is the city's largest food bank. (Saint John Community Food Basket)

"People might not understand or agree, but we're not a charity anymore," Buchanan said, "I mean, we are a charity functionally and we've got a charitable number and all that sort of stuff, but we are a business."

"I mean, we deal with about $100,000 a year in what we purchase with monies that are donated or fundraised for us, and then we get about another $100,000 or $125,000 in in-kind food."

Buchanan said the legacy of Esther Shanks is her part in the evolution of what the food bank has become.

But he laments the fact that it has to exist at all.

"The basic thing is that a food bank ... was supposed to be back in the early 80s a temporary stopgap thing to help people out for a short period of time. Well, here we are, 30 or 40 years later and we're still going."

"And really all we're doing is we're a finger in the dike. And we really need to address poverty as a whole, not just feeding people."