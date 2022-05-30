Witness says he was eight years old when Estabrooks first picked him up in a squad car

A man in his 60s testified Monday that former police officer Kenneth Estabrooks picked him up in his squad car and touched him inappropriately when he was just eight years old.

The man's name is now protected by a publication ban ordered by Justice William Grant. It also applies to the identities of other class action members who say they were sexually abused by Estabrooks when they were children or teens.

The ban does not apply to the lead plaintiff, Bobby Hayes, who was the first to testify when the civil trial got underway Monday. The trial is to resume in the Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday morning.

The City of Saint John is being sued for vicarious liability for the harm perpetrated by Estabrooks between 1953 and 1975 when he was a police officer and between 1975 and 1983 when Estabrooks worked for the city. The city is also being sued for negligence for failing to take action to stop Estabrooks from causing harm after his transfer in 1975 to the time he retired in 1983.

Plaintiffs' lawyer Celeste Poltak said that at all material times, Estabrooks was an employee of the city.

She said he abused his position of authority and took advantage of his police car, gun, uniform and badge to prey upon multiple children over decades.

"And when a two-decades sergeant was transferred to the tire shop, no one from the city asked why," said Poltak.

Too afraid to tell his parents

A man who testified after Hayes said he remembers Estabrooks gesturing to him to get into the front seat of his police car and Estabrooks then touching his leg.

He said Estabrooks picked him up at least twice and on one occasion, Estabrooks exposed himself.

The man said Estabrooks had one time asked him where he lived, but he refused to tell the truth. He said he was afraid that his parents would jump to the wrong conclusion if they saw him in a police car.

"My father would have beat me," said the man.

Lawyers representing the City of Saint John leave the courthouse in Saint John. Micheal Brenton is in front. Donald Keenan is at the back. (Graham Thompson/CBC News)

Donald Keenan, a lawyer representing the City of Saint John, briefly cross-examined the witness.

He questioned the man on his recollection of when his family had moved from MacLaren Boulevard in Saint John's north end to Brittain Street in the south end. The man said he couldn't be sure if it was 1966 or 1967.

On direct examination the man did seem more certain about other details. For example, he said Estabrooks had very bad body odour, and in black pants, black shoes and black hat, he seemed like a soldier.

It was "intimidating," he said.

Lawyer Michael Brenton, also representing the city, briefly cross-examined Hayes earlier in the day.

Victim describes how Saint John police officer sexually assaulted children and teens Duration 3:39 Class-action lawsuit aims to blame the City of Saint John for the harm inflicted on dozens of teenagers and children by police officer Kenneth Estabrooks, some as young as six years old.

Hayes had told the court how he had been sexually abused by Estabrooks when Estabrooks was a police officer and that it stopped when he was about 13.

Hayes also said he came across Estabrooks again when he was older and had landed a job with the city's works department.

This was around 1980, five years after Estabrooks had been transferred to that department after admitting to having sexual relations with two teenage boys.

Hayes said he sometimes had to report to the tire shop, where he could not avoid Estabrooks.

Complained to supervisors

He said that's where Estabrooks repeatedly touched his groin and his buttocks over his clothes. Hayes said he had complained to at least four supervisors.

Brenton asked Hayes if he knew that all four of those men were dead.

Hayes said he thought one of them was still alive. Brenton advised him that the man had died in 2015.

"I'm sorry to hear that," said Hayes.

Brenton pointed out that in 1980, Hayes, who was born in 1959, would have been about 20.

He asked if Hayes had complained to a police officer or filed a grievance with his union. To both questions, Hayes answered no.

Brenton tried to question Hayes about a workers compensation claim, but Hayes's lawyers objected. They said it was not within the scope of the class-action trial.

Some witnesses give written testimony

Brenton started to argue that the Workers Compensation Act bars legal proceedings but agreed to stop that line of questioning.

The trial, which had been scheduled to take 10 days, may wrap up sooner.

Some testimony from class-action members has been submitted in the form of documentation to the judge. In other words, those witnesses will not be called to give verbal testimony.

The court was also informed that one witness died over the weekend.