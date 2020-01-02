Death of Ontario man in Moncton in January deemed accidental

A 42-year-old Ontario man's death outside an apartment building in Moncton in early January has been deemed accidental, police say.

Codiac Regional RCMP were called to an apartment building at the corner of Essex Street around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2. The man's body was visible covered by a blanket at the foot of a set of stairs leading up to two apartments. A large amount of blood was also visible.

The death was initially described as suspicious and police appealed for witnesses to come forward. Police told CBC over several months that the force was awaiting autopsy test results.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, said Tuesday the man's death has been classified as accidental following the autopsy. The statement did not say how the man died.

"Criminality has been ruled out and no criminal charges are anticipated as it has been determined that no one was involved in his death," Rogers-Marsh said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Police have not released the man's identity.