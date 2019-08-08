Essence NB offers family-friendly festival in drug- and alcohol-free setting

A new event that kicks off Friday in Kent County will give people an opportunity to cultivate their mind, body and spirit in a drug- and alcohol-free setting, according to one of the organizers.

"It will be movement-based, nourishment, nutrition-based, meditation-based activities and workshops, lots of kids activities too and it's all happening outdoors … in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent," said Olivier Weil.

Weil said the concept of the Essence Gathering NB came from Quebec but it's something he and others have dreamed of doing for some time. Using the sacred grounds of the Spirit at Heart retreat centre fit the group's vision.

Music is a big part of the festival, with performances by performers such as Papa Ya!, Djeeh Bear and Jérémie Carrier.

Weil will offer a workshop on cold exposure therapy and said there will be other workshops on mantras and movement in the Kundalini Yoga tradition and a sound meditation workshop.

"There's so many workshops," said Weil as listed still others.

Natural state of thinking

Having the festival drug- and alcohol-free not only respects the First Nations traditions but also encourages people to have a clear consciousness.

"You want to work with your natural state on how you think, feel and behave."

He added he thinks it's the first festival in the province that is asking people to come and be in their normal state, making it more family-friendly.

Ste Marie de Kent will host the first annual Essence NB festival beginning Friday. Olivier Weil is a spokesperson for the event. 9:25

"This is more of a multidisciplinary body, mind practice festival with lots of kids' activities."

Weil is hoping about 200 people will attend the first Essence Gathering NB. If they can't make it, he said they'll get another chance as it will be an annual event.

Weil said the gathering will appeal to anyone who is interested in credible grounded ways of cultivating their physical, mental or spiritual being.

The first Essence Gathering NB will take place this weekend in Sainte-Marie-De-Kent. (Essence NB/Facebook) "It can just be about being outdoors in a beautiful area by a river with your kids."

The event begins Friday and lasts three days. Camping is available at the site and Weil encourages people to be self-sufficient.

More information about the gathering can be found on its website.