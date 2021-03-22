Esgenoôpetitj First Nation comes together to build first rink in decades

Kyla Dedam wasn't always a fan of gym class. Now it's a highlight in her day.

The 13-year-old looks forward to the moment when she gets to leave school behind and cross the street to the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation's new ice rink.

"It feels great," she said. "When the teacher takes us out I get very excited now."

Dedam is learning to skate alongside many of her peers — and she's now a fan of activity. It's the first winter in decades the community has a proper skating rink.

"I might give hockey a try," she said. "I'll be just like my dad who likes to play hockey."

The pandemic winter created booming interest in outdoor rinks, spreading to this rural community on Miramichi Bay.

Kyla Dedam is learning to skate at the new community rink during gym class. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

'They didn't come out anymore'

When COVID-19 restrictions first swept across Esgenoopetitj First Nation, residents stayed home for weeks and people began to drift apart.

The events and gatherings that brought the Mi'kmaq community together were on hold and expected to remain that way, as snow began to fall and the water in Miramichi Bay slowly turned to ice.

Esgenoôpetitj First Nation builds its first community ice rink in 30 years CBC News New Brunswick 2:30 Esgenoôpetitj First Nation in northeastern New Brunswick came together to build the community's first rink in three decades. 2:30

It had been three decades since the First Nation had its last full skating rink — and a group of community members saw an opportunity.

Renaud Basque, a social worker with the province, had been talking with volunteers about building a rink as a safe activity.

"It was quite hard for everybody but I think the youth were touched very much," he said. "A lot of youth were staying home, playing games, they didn't come out anymore."

Renaud Basque is a social worker based in the community. He helped find the boards for the rink. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The old rink in nearby Tracadie-Sheila went up for sale. When Basque called — it had already been sold. The new owner, Edgar Mallet, decided to donate the boards.

Community members of all ages worked together to build it over about eight days. Then the local fire department helped flood it using water from a fire hydrant. It brought everyone out from their homes.

Popular spot

David Linklater has been part of the group of volunteers working to maintain the rink, from installing lights to shoveling snow and operating a homemade ice-cleaning machine.

"I wanted all the kids to have something to do in the winter months because in the summertime they couldn't do anything because of COVID-19," he said.

Bobby Sylliboy helped kick start the project. He said the idea came directly from the kids in the community. It's been a popular spot.

"We had a couple of boys that come in at 9 o'clock in the morning," he said. "And before we had the lights, they had their parents shine their car lights inside here."

Volunteers, left to right, Bobby Sylliboy, Renaud Basque, Darryl Ward and David Linklater have worked together on the rink project. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"With the rink you have people coming out. We've had elders that were out here skating."

Roger Augustine spent much of his winter on the ice with friends. He's also learning how to skate.

"I feel pretty grateful for all the people that actually came in to work for this for the community. There's people who still take care of it today," the 12-year-old said.

A generation without skating

Before the community rink, the nearest place to skate was a 10 to 15 minute drive away in Neguac.

But getting there was often a challenge for youth — especially during a pandemic.

"Some of the people don't have vehicles to bring their kids there. So us volunteers would go down," Sylliboy said.

"We figured if they had this, they wouldn't have to go anywhere."

The community rink at Esgenoôpetitj First Nation has been a popular spot. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Volunteer Daryl Ward said the years without a rink have affected the community.

"There's actually a generation of children down here that really don't know much about skating and being outdoors, getting fresh air, exercise," he said.

The rink is inspiring different generations of the community to come together for other projects. A youth centre is now being built, and some of the volunteers hope to one day build a roof over the ice.

"We have to have a place where we can sit down and talk about what we'd like to see in the future," Sylliboy said.