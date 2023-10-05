Esgenoôpetitj unveils monument for Hilary Bonnell, 14 years after her murder

More than 150 people dressed in red and marched in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on Wednesday, gathering to unveil a monument for a young woman murdered in the community 14 years ago.

After drumming, singing and speeches, a red curtain was lowered to reveal a large stone memorial with an engraved photo of Hilary Bonnell. The site is near the last location where she was seen alive.

Fred Fillier, Hilary's stepfather, said it was emotional to see the memorial complete after working to finalize the design.

"This park here, it's for the community to heal," he said.

"We still miss her today. She was the life of our house."

Fred Fillier, Hilary Bonnell's stepfather, said it was emotional to finalize the design for the monument and see it unveiled. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Hilary disappeared on Sept. 5, 2009, when she was 16 years old. Her body was eventually found two months later and after a seven-week trial in 2012, her cousin was found guilty of first-degree murder. Hilary's killing shook the northern New Brunswick First Nation and the province, and her family joined the calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

Pam and Fred Fillier later testified about Hilary's story when a national inquiry was held in 2018, calling for stronger protections.

Pam Fillier died of cancer in September.

Fred Fillier said he promised his wife he would complete the monument and spread Hilary's ashes at the site. He said it was "very emotional" to see the memorial site complete.

"It's a hard journey to let go," he said. "It's a lot to absorb."

Fillier said he believes the community's action after Hilary's death has resulted in change. He said police initially didn't take her disappearance seriously, and assumed she would be back in a few days. The national inquiry addressed the issue of how law enforcement responds to missing Indigenous women, Fillier said.

The monument for Hilary is close to the last spot she was seen alive. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

The unveiling of the monument was held on the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The stone memorial also has the letters MMIWG carved into it, above Hilary's photo and name.

Kathy Augustine, Hilary’s aunt, said Hilary’s death continues to be felt in the community today. She said it was too difficult for some community members to attend the ceremony. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Kathy Augustine, Hilary's aunt, said Hilary's death continues to be felt in the community today.

"I look at any girl I see walking and I immediately have fear. I want to make sure they have a ride if they need to go somewhere," she said.

Augustine said she hopes the monument gives people a place to go for some closure on their own time. She said it was too difficult for some community members to attend the ceremony.

"It's emotional for a lot of people still after these many years. People still cry thinking of her."

Erica Augustine, another one of Hilary's aunts, helped organize the unveiling of the monument. She said she hopes people can go to the site and spend time thinking about those missing across Canada. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Erica Augustine, also Hilary's aunt, said it was a community effort to collect funds to build the monument.

"It's going to be a spot where people can go to visit with Hilary, and just think about missing and murdered Indigenous women all across Canada," she said.

"I think about her every day," she said. "She was such a firecracker. She was an amazing, amazing young woman."