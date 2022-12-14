27-year-old man charged with second-degree murder

A 27-year-old Esgenoôpetitj First Nation man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man in the community in June, RCMP say.

Dylan Dedam was charged with the murder of Joshua Ian Robichaud, 36, who was killed in early June at a home on Algonquin Road in Esgenoôpetitj, police said in a release Wednesday.

Dedam appeared in Miramichi provincial court Tuesday and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 8, 2023.

The investigation continues.