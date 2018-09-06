'Not everybody can afford a bow': Archery gear stolen from Esgenoopetitj First Nation

The president of an archery club in Esgenoopetitj First Nation said it's closed after thieves broke through the roof of the equipment shed this week and stole bows and arrows.

Robert Sylliboy said 15 bows, nearly four dozen arrows, a few small targets and even a case of water were stolen.

Some of the equipment belonged to the club, but some was owned by the archers and will need to be replaced, he said.

Sylliboy, a former police officer and an award-winning archery coach, said he was shocked.

He worked with youth as a police officer, and he wanted to continue that with the archery club on the reserve about 35 kilometres northeast of Miramichi.

Earning medals

"Let's start archery," he said. "I started taking kids to shoot and they started coming home with medals."

Kids can join the club as early as Grade 5, but there isn't an age limit, Sylliboy said.

He asked the thieves to return the equipment, which the club was able to buy through the band council and donations from local businesses.

"Just bring back the gear, you're not hurting anyone but the kids."

Esgenoopetitj First Nation is about 35 kilometres northwest of Miramichi. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Sylliboy said a friend found boxes that looked like the boxes the arrows were being held in.

"We went over and we looked, and sure enough those were the boxes that were in our shed," he said.

The empty boxes were found down by the water tower in a wooded area, he said. Police also recovered some bows, but Sylliboy wouldn't say where.

Angry at first

At first, the theft made him angry and he wanted to give up, he said.

In a Facebook on Tuesday, he wrote: "Well what a blow to our archery club someone broke in and stole our gear bows n arrows, so our club is done."

But on Wednesday, Sylliboy apologized for the angry post.

"The kids mean too much to me to give up," he said. "I was kicked down, I'll just get back up again. Started with nothing and we went this far, so we'll start it all over again."

Sylliboy said if worst comes to worst, the club will seek community support, although that's already coming in. He said he will post ways that people can help on social media when the time comes.

"We're waiting to see what happens with the investigation," he said. "I don't want to have everybody sending me a bunch of money if we get our gear back."

A club for the community

Lucas Mitchell, who has been competing in archery for more than eight years, said he was sad about the theft.

"To go out like this, it's not good, it's not fun," said Mitchell.

He owns his own gear now but when he began, he used the equipment the club provided.

Lucas Mitchell, a longtime competitive archer, says the archery club is important to kids who cannot afford to buy their own bows or play competitive sports. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Not everybody can afford a bow, so it's nice that they can use the club equipment," he said.

He said Sylliboy puts a lot of time and effort into the club and community.

"Bobby has been by on my side through everything."