Police are investigating the suspicious death Tuesday of a 34-year-old man in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

RCMP were called to the community about 38 kilometres northeast of Miramichi at 10:15 a.m.

When they arrived at a residence on Micmac Road, they found a man dead RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said Wednesday.

She would not confirm the cause of death, adding an autopsy was scheduled to help determine that.

When asked if any arrests had been made, she said this too was information she could not confirm.