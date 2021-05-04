Ex-Esgenoôpetitj chief sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assaults

A judge has sentenced former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilber Dedam to 10 years in prison after convicting him of sexual assaults that occurred in the 1970s and 80s.

Dedam, 68, was found guilty on four of six charges following a trial last fall. Those four charges alleged he sexually assaulted or touched three females between 1977 and 1985 while they were children.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Thomas Christie said in his decision Tuesday that Dedam's actions robbed the victims of their childhood.

"The sentence pales to the emotional and psychological prison you have already imposed" on the victims, Christie said during the sentencing in Miramichi.

Dedam appeared to listen to the proceedings but with no visible reaction.

T.J. Burke, one of the lawyers representing Dedam, said they are considering an appeal.

"I think that you'll see in the coming days a decision that will be made by Mr. Dedam," Burke said outside the courthouse.

Dedam stood trial by judge alone over several weeks last October in Miramichi. It was the third trial on the charges, with the first conviction overturned on appeal and a second attempt ending in mistrial.

A sister acting a spokesperson for the victims said it was overwhelming to see sheriffs lead Dedam away to prison.

"This has been a long, arduous journey," she said.

She cannot be named because it would identify the victims, who are protected by a publication ban.