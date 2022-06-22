Shooting death of Esgenoôpetitj man deemed homicide

RCMP say they are investigating a homicide in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation after a man who was shot earlier this month died in hospital.

On June 2, 36-year-old Joshua Ian Robichaud was shot at a home on Algonquin Road.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died June 12.

An autopsy was performed and Robichaud's death was deemed a homicide.

On June 3, a 27-year-old Esgenoôpetitj man was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and remains in custody, a release from the RCMP said.

The investigation is continuing.