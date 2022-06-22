Shooting death of Esgenoôpetitj man deemed homicide
RCMP are investigating a homicide in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation after a man who was shot earlier this month died in hospital.
36-year-old Joshua Ian Robichaud died after being shot on June 2
On June 2, 36-year-old Joshua Ian Robichaud was shot at a home on Algonquin Road.
He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died June 12.
An autopsy was performed and Robichaud's death was deemed a homicide.
On June 3, a 27-year-old Esgenoôpetitj man was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and remains in custody, a release from the RCMP said.
The investigation is continuing.