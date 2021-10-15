Escaped inmate recaptured, say Saint John police

An inmate who escaped from the Saint John Correctional Centre more than four days ago has been recaptured, say police.

Terrance Smith, 46, escaped from the Saint John jail on Old Black River Road on the city's east side last Thursday around 11:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, shortly after 6 p.m., the Saint John Police Force issued a news release saying he has been taken back into custody.

No information, such as where or how he was located, and whether he surrendered peacefully, has been provided.

"Further details to follow," the release from force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said.

Smith is serving a 538-day sentence for several charges, including assaulting a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Although police said Smith escaped from a "temporary housing unit," that was incorrect, according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

"We do not have a temporary housing unit. He was in a lower-security unit," department spokesperson Geoffrey Downey said in an emailed statement.

Smith wasn't noticed missing until 9:21 a.m. Friday, said Downey. He did not offer any explanation for why no one noticed until nearly 10 hours after his escape.

Police were notified at 10:25 a.m., he said.

"When an escape occurs, staff notify the shift supervisor and provide the name and description of the escapee, a formal count and search of the premises are conducted and police are advised."

Police didn't alert the public until 2:50 p.m.

The investigation into his escape continues, said Downey.

"When an escape occurs, the department investigates and reviews the circumstances so that it can learn from what happened and reduce the risk of further escapes."

Smith is from Saint John and the offences occurred in that region, according to the province.

His scheduled release date is Sept. 17, 2022.