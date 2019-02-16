Erminie Cohen, former Canadian senator and activist, dies at 92

Former Canadian senator and social activist Erminie Cohen has died at the age of 92.

Cohen, who served in the senate from 1993-2001, died on Friday night in her hometown of Saint John.

Both before and after her time as senator, Cohen was known for her social advocacy.

In 1978, she became apart of the first New Brunswick Advisory Council on the Status of Women, and founded the non-profit organization Saint John Women of Action.

That organization would go on to create shelters for abused women and children.

After her work as a senator, she helped start the New Brunswick Adoption Foundation, which helped double the number of adoptions in the province.

In 2010, Cohen was honoured for her efforts when she was appointed to the Order of Canada. She was named to the Order of New Brunswick in 2017.

Cohen's funeral will take place on Monday, 1 p.m., at Brenan's Bay View Funeral Home Chapel in Saint John.