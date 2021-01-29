2nd person charged in homicide of Saint-Ignace woman last March

A second person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Erika Anna Vautour, of Saint-Ignace, near Richibucto, last March, say RCMP.

Noel Sock, 32, who is incarcerated at the Southeast Provincial Detention Centre on an unrelated matter, appeared in Moncton provincial court by tele-remand Thursday.

He is charged with manslaughter while using a firearm, reckless discharging of a prohibited firearm, robbery with a prohibited firearm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Vautour, 39, was found unresponsive inside a home on Saint-Ignace Road on March 8, shortly after 6:30 a.m. She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

RCMP investigators determined Vautour was the victim of a homicide.

Sock, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains remanded in custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 25.

Co-accused Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair, 29, of Elsipogtog First Nation, also remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court at a later date for a bail hearing, RCMP said.

On Dec. 19, Clair was originally charged with manslaughter in connection with Vautour's death.

On Dec. 22, four new charges were laid: manslaughter using a handgun, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, using a prohibited handgun while attempting to rob Vautour of drugs, and wearing a face mask with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The investigation continues.