Quispamsis hoop star Erik Nissen signs pro contract in Spain

Erik Nissen of Quispamsis, New Brunswick is practicing his Spanish along with his jump shot, as he prepares for his first season of pro basketball in Logrono, Spain

Nissen has signed a one-year contract with CB Clavijo Logrono in the Spanish LEB Silver League.

"This spot was a good situation for me. It's a pretty old club," said Nissen.

"There can be some sketchy things that happen over in the European leagues, but this is a really trustworthy team with a lot of history."

Nissen will be coached by Antonio Pérez, who has coached with Spanish national teams.

If Nissen and his team win their league, the team will move up to the Gold League, and Nissen will have his contract extended for a second year.

The Kennebecasis Valley High School graduate just finished his third year with the Acadia University Axemen where he averaged 18.3 points per game, and led the conference in rebounds and blocks.

It's been a big year for Nissen, who played in the national university championship hosted in Halifax by the Axemen. He also helped Team Canada capture a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

Before playing for the Axemen, Nissen spent two years at the University of Maine where he didn't get much playing time.

Adjusting to international play

Erik Nissen showed off his defensive skills against Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in April, blocking three shots and getting three steals. (Erik Nissen/Facebook)

Nissen will have adjustments to make during his first season in Spain. On the court, it will be a different brand of basketball than what he's used to. The players he'll be going up against will be a lot bigger, he said.

"I've been working this summer, putting on some weight, putting on some muscle and hopefully that will have me a little more prepared for that," said Nissen.

He's also preparing for his time in Spain by using an app to learn the language. He already speaks French so hopes the learning curve won't be too steep. Aside from getting to play with a pro team, he says the other perk of living in Spain, will be the cuisine.

"I'm a big foodie, and the place that I'm at is a big foodie place," said Nissen.

"I'm really excited to be in Spain."