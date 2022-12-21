Oromocto ER to close over holiday weekend
Second N.B. hospital to close ER over the holidays, Sackville also closing
The Oromocto Public Hospital emergency room will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
A shortage of physicians has forced the temporary closure, the Horizon Health Network said in a statement Wednesday.
The ER will re-open at 8 a.m. on Dec. 27.
Horizon also announced the Sackville Memorial Hospital will close Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
All patients requiring medical care during the closure will need to find treatment at another hospital, Horizon said, and those needing non-urgent care are urged consult a pharmacist, an after-hours clinic, virtual care or Tele-Care 811.
Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid confirmed to CBC News that Oromocto and Sackville are the only two hospitals impacted so far.
CBC News has contacted the Vitalié Health Network to see if closures are planned at any of its hospitals.
