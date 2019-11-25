Slippery roads lead to some school closures across the province
Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in some areas
A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow has forced some schools to close today.
In the Anglophone West School District, schools in zones four to nine will be closed. Those zones cover:
- Canterbury, Keswick Valley, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, McAdam, Harvey
- Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown
- Greater Fredericton Area (including New Maryland, Keswick Ridge, Nashwaak Valley)
- Oromocto, Geary, Burton, Lincoln, Fredericton Junction
- Chipman, Minto
- Cambridge Narrows, Gagetown
In the Francophone South School District, schools in Fredericton and Oromocto are also closed.
In the Anglophone North School District, schools are also closed in Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton.
In the Francophone Northeast school district, schools are closed in the Chaleur and Restigouche areas.
Fredericton Christian Academy and River Valley Christian Academy are also closed.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for some parts of the province. They include:
- Bathurst and Chaleur Region
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Mount Carleton
- Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas
- Woodstock and Carleton County
Travel not recommended on some highways
According to the provincial government, travel is not recommended on a number of highways because of snow, icy patches and slushy patches. They include:
- Highway 2 from Longs Creek to Fredericton
- Highway 7 from Fredericton city limits to the West Junction with Route 2
- Highway 8 from Route 2 to east of Route 640
Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, said snow will continue to fall this morning. By the afternoon, central and southern areas of the province will see a transition from snow to ice pellets, possibly freezing rain and over to rain.
As colder air moves in, flurries are also expected throughout the province.
The national weather agency said accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas.
"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
