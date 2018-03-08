Storm could bring up to 30 cm of snow on Groundhog Day

Falling and blowing snow might make it tricky for a groundhog to spot its shadow this year.

New Brunswick is expected to be hit with 15 to 30 cm of snow Tuesday, which is Groundhog Day, a day for predicting how many weeks are left in winter.

"Just a Tuesday mess on Groundhog Day," said Tina Simpkin, CBC's meteorologist.

The entire province is under a special weather statement, wind and snowfall warning. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada said snow will start over southern New Brunswick early Tuesday morning and spread northeastward by noon, becoming heavy at times.

By the afternoon, snow will become mixed with or change to ice pellets, then change to rain, which could last into Wednesday. The national weather agency said rainfall warnings could be issued in future forecasts.

Between 10 and 30 mm of rain is expected in southern parts of the province.

Blustery winds expected

Strong northeasterly winds will accompany the precipitation, travelling between 60 and 80 km/h. In Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County, winds could reach up to 100 km/h.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

Environment Canada said poor visibility is also expected over northern areas of the province.

"In addition, higher than normal water levels and large waves are expected along the coast of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Bay of Chaleur near high tide on Tuesday night."

In the meantime, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for these parts of New Brunswick:

Fredericton and Southern York County

Fundy National Park

Grand Lake and Queens County

Kent County

Kouchibouguac National Park

Miramichi and area

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Oromocto and Sunbury County

Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Woodstock and Carleton County

A special weather statement has been issued for other parts of the province: