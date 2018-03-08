Storm could bring up to 30 cm of snow on Groundhog Day
Environment Canada says the storm will begin as early as Tuesday morning and last until midnight
Falling and blowing snow might make it tricky for a groundhog to spot its shadow this year.
New Brunswick is expected to be hit with 15 to 30 cm of snow Tuesday, which is Groundhog Day, a day for predicting how many weeks are left in winter.
"Just a Tuesday mess on Groundhog Day," said Tina Simpkin, CBC's meteorologist.
Environment Canada said snow will start over southern New Brunswick early Tuesday morning and spread northeastward by noon, becoming heavy at times.
By the afternoon, snow will become mixed with or change to ice pellets, then change to rain, which could last into Wednesday. The national weather agency said rainfall warnings could be issued in future forecasts.
Between 10 and 30 mm of rain is expected in southern parts of the province.
Blustery winds expected
Strong northeasterly winds will accompany the precipitation, travelling between 60 and 80 km/h. In Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County, winds could reach up to 100 km/h.
"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."
Environment Canada said poor visibility is also expected over northern areas of the province.
"In addition, higher than normal water levels and large waves are expected along the coast of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Bay of Chaleur near high tide on Tuesday night."
In the meantime, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for these parts of New Brunswick:
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Fundy National Park
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Kent County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Miramichi and area
- Moncton and southeast New Brunswick
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area
- Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
- Woodstock and Carleton County
A special weather statement has been issued for other parts of the province:
- Acadian Peninsula
- Bathurst and Chaleur region
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Mount Carleton and Renous Highway
- Saint John and county
- St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County
