30 cm of snow may fall in parts of New Brunswick this weekend

Things are about to get messy across New Brunswick this weekend as a major winter storm is heading to the region that could bring a mix of snow, high winds and rain.

Environment Canada says a winter storm is expected to hit the province throughout the day Sunday and overnight.

The storm is expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow, strong winds, freezing rain and possibly 50 mm of rain

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for New Brunswick as the low pressure system will approach the province from the southwest on Sunday and track across the Maritimes as a large winter storm Sunday night.

"Big winter storm heading in our direction," said Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist.

"From the coast, we're going to see some rain and some freezing rain but to the north it's going to be all snow."

The entire province is under a special weather statement today, while northern areas are under an extreme cold warning. (John Reiti/CBC)

The weather agency said the system is expected to hit central New Brunswick and travel to the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia.

"Because the track of the low will be critical in determining how much snow, rain or freezing rain any location will get, even a slight shift in its track will have major effects on the type and amount of precipitation received," Environment Canada said in a statement.

It's really, really cold

Environment Canada also issued an extreme cold warning that's in effect for the northern parts of the province today.

Those areas include:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton

Environment Canada said extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite or hypothermia.

The national weather agency is advising residents to cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, particularly with the wind chill.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."