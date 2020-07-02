Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of the province

Environment Canada says some parts of New Brunswick could be in for some "dangerous" thunderstorms this afternoon.

The national weather agency said the storm could be "capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Areas under a severe thunderstorm watch include:

Fredericton and southern York County.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Kent County.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area.

Woodstock and Carleton County.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop and become "more numerous" throughout the afternoon. These thunderstorm clusters will slowly move south.

Environment Canada said the very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Intense lightning is also likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."