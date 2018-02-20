Thousands of customers lose power as storm whips New Brunswick

Strong winds and heavy rain are pummelling the province today, causing thousands of NB Power customers to lose electricity.

More than 7,000 NB Power customers had lost power by late morning. The majority of outages are in the Charlotte County and the southwest part of the province, where more than 4,000 customers have without power.

In the utility's Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy area, more than 2,000 customers are affected.

NB Power has been monitoring the weather for several days and is "preparing crews and equipment accordingly," spokesperson Marc Belliveau said earlier.

"Heavy foliage and tree contact could result in scattered outages," he said. "We are ready to respond."

NB Power has about 72 two-person crews available and can call on contractors, as required, said Belliveau.

Rain, rain — and more rain

Line trucks were being fuelled-up, chainsaws sharpened, and wires that could be needed are ready to go, he said.

Environment Canada said the storm will bring 20 to 35 millimetres of rain across New Brunswick.

Meanwhile, a band of strong easterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 kilometres an hour will spread across New Brunswick. Over areas near the coast, the winds are forecast to gust to 90 km/h.

The national weather agency said an "intense" low pressure system travelling over New England will approach the Maritimes on Thursday.

The storm will become the first "weather bomb" of the season, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon. That's a rapidly developing storm, where the central pressure drops 24 millibars or more within 24 hours, creating a bigger threat for strong winds.

Environment Canada has issued a storm surge and wind warning for these areas:

Acadian Peninsula.

Bathurst and Chaleur region.

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Meanwhile, other parts of the province are under a wind warning, including:

Fundy National Park.

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

Kent County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.

The Miramichi area.

Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick.

The Saint John area.

The weather warning comes just a month after the remnants of Hurricane Dorian battered the region.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Widespread strong winds have already caused power outages. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

In Saint John, city crews have prepared trucks with road barricades and signage, and were busy clearing major catch basins and drainage gutters, officials said.

Citizens are being asked to help clear catch basins and gutters to provide better drainage for stormwater and to avoid driving on any water-covered roads.

Clean those storm drains!<br>With the heavy downpours and strong winds on Thursday, we're likely to see plenty of leaf clogged storm drains. <br>This could lead to some localized flooding. More details on our incoming 'weather bomb', here:<a href="https://t.co/wA4MD0tKrm">https://t.co/wA4MD0tKrm</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/nl4cFcq4Ll">pic.twitter.com/nl4cFcq4Ll</a> —@ryansnoddon

They should also use caution along coastal areas, the city said.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is also urging residents to have a 72-hour emergency kit prepared.

Environment Canada said winds will diminish by Thursday evening and become southerly.