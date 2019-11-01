Thousands of NB Power customers without power as wind, rain persist

Thousands of NB Power customers are waking up in the dark this morning as strong winds and heavy rain continue to batter the province.

More than 8,000 customers are without power, according to the NB Power website.

The bulk of those outages are in the Kennebecasis Valley area, with more than 3,000 customers without power. In the Miramichi area and Northumberland County, more than 1,600 customers are in the dark.

Outages force school closures

The power outages have also forced some schools to close, including Hammond River Valley Elementary, Hampton High School and Kennebecasis Valley High School.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said some power outages were caused by strong winds, as well as a transmission line outage.

He said about 70 crews from the utility and many contractor crews will be repairing the lines this morning.

Warnings as wind whips through the province

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued special wind warnings in some parts of the province today. Those areas include:

Fundy National Park

Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Saint John and county

St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County

Sussex, Kennebecassis Valley and Kings County

The national weather agency said wind gusts will be up to 90 km/h in most of those areas, and up to 110 km/h in the Tantramar Marsh area near Sackville.

The southwesterly winds will continue to develop this morning ahead of an approaching cold front. But winds will diminish this afternoon or early evening as the front passes.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Rain, rain and — more rain

Rainfall warnings have also been issued for Campbellton and Restigouche County, Edmundston and Madawaska County. Those areas can expect between 10 and 20 mm of rain this morning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

A special weather statement has also been issued for certain parts of the province.

Fredericton and Southern York County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Mount Carleton

Oromocto and Sunbury County

The Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area

Woodstock and Carleton County

Additional rainfall amounts of up to 10 mm are expected in those areas, but will taper back to scattered showers later this morning.

Strong southerly winds are also expected to develop later today with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h this afternoon.