Up to 25 cm of snow expected for northern half of the province
Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are also expected in northern areas Tuesday
It looks like March will be rolling in like a lion this year, as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the northern half of New Brunswick.
The national weather agency said some parts of the province could see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow Monday into Tuesday.
The heavy snow is expected to spread east across central and northern New Brunswick this morning. Temperatures will rise above 0 C in some places by the afternoon, causing some of the snow to melt.
Snow is expected to taper to flurries by Tuesday morning, with strong westerly winds bringing in a cold air mass.
Areas affected include:
- The Acadian Peninsula
- The Bathurst and Chaleur region
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- The Miramichi area
- Mount Carleton
- Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas
- Woodstock and Carleton County
Strong wind gusts expected Tuesday
Meanwhile, the Acadian Peninsula, Campbellton and Restigouche County, the Bathurst and Chaleur regions can expect to see northwesterly wind gusts travelling up to 90 km/h Tuesday morning into the evening.
"Winds are expected to drop below warning criteria by Wednesday morning," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"These strong winds may cause blowing snow over exposed areas giving reduced visibilities."
