Get your shovels, winter storm to bring up to 20 cm of snow

New Brunswickers are in for a cold, wet, snowy day to kick off what is a shortened work week for many.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for the northern half of the province, which can expect between 15 and 20 cm of snow.

"An intensifying low pressure system will approach the Maritimes today. Snow will develop this morning and continue until this evening," the weather agency said in a statement.

"The snow may mix with some rain east of Mount Carleton this evening."

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for the southern half of the province, which can expect between 5 and 10 cm of snow.

Over the Fundy region, precipitation will likely start as freezing rain Tuesday morning but quickly change to rain. Precipitation is expected to end tonight with rainfall amounts between 20 to 35 mm in the south.

Strong westerly winds" and "plunging temperatures" are also expected overnight and into Wednesday.

"Conditions may become slippery due to the rapidly falling temperatures and the recent rainfall," Environment Canada said.