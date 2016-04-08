December kicks off with up to 180 mm of rain in some areas

Environment Canada has marked the first day of December by issuing a rainfall warning for more than half the province.

Central and southwestern parts of New Brunswick can expect between 40 and 120 millimetres of rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

However, some regions in southwestern New Brunswick could see up to 180 millimetres.

Meanwhile, the national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for eastern New Brunswick, where up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected. Those areas include:

The Acadian Peninsula.

Bathurst and Chaleur region.

Kent County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.

Miramichi area.

The Moncton area.

Environment Canada said similar rainfall events in the past have caused road washouts and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the agency said in a statement.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."