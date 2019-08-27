Tropical Storm Erin could hit the Maritimes with high winds, heavy rain

Environment Canada says a tropical cyclone may hit some parts of the province this week.

Tropical Depression Six is expected to become Tropical Storm Erin later today, where it will likely track northeastward toward Atlantic Canada Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Maritimes Thursday into Friday.

Right now, the tropical cyclone is about 525 kilometres southeast of Cape Hatteras in North Carolina, with maximum wind speeds of 55 km/h.

Environment Canada has already issued a special weather statement for the eastern half of New Brunswick. Those areas include:

Fundy National Park

Grand Lake and Queens County

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

Kent County

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Saint John and county

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

"Details on impacts for Atlantic Canada can only be generalized at this time. Most of the impacts will depend greatly on the exact track the system takes through our region, which at this time is expected to be near the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia Friday afternoon," the weather agency said in a statement.

Strong and gusty winds

Environment Canada said strong and gusty winds will likely accompany the system in Atlantic Canada.

"At this time it is unlikely that winds will reach warning criteria in the region (i.e. gusts to 90 km/h or higher). But could still be strong enough to cause isolated power outages and minor damage, especially given trees are still in full leaf."

The storm will also bring more than 50 millimetres of rain to southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and many parts of Nova Scotia. Some higher than normal water levels and high surf are also possible.

"Based on the current forecast intensity, storm force winds are not expected at this time."