Environment Canada is warning of a potential thunderstorm affecting much of the province Tuesday afternoon.

A thunderstorm watch alert says weather conditions are making a "severe thunderstorm" more likely, bringing along strong wind, large hail and heavy rain.

The agency is predicting 25 millilitres of rain or more, with hail up to two centimetres in diameter.

Winds could reach up to 90 kilometres an hour, the advisory says. The areas affected include all of western New Brunswick, and excludes Moncton, Kent County, Miramichi, Bathurst and the Acadian Peninsula.

A thunderstorm watch is issued when there's a potential for thunderstorm. A thunderstorm warning is announced when the possibility of a thunderstorm is more certain.

The alert asks people to stay indoors if they hear thunder.