Environment Canada is warning New Brunswickers of the potential of "dangerous thunderstorms" Tuesday afternoon that could cause damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The national weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Miramichi area and a severe thunderstorm watch for the rest of the province.

Strong thunderstorms are detected between Lower Neguac, Baie-Sainte-Anne and Laketon and are moving eastward at 20 kilometres an hour.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," Environment Canada said in its statement.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.