Snow, wind bring more school closures across the province

With another snowstorm expected to hit the province today, more schools are closed across the province.

All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed today. In the Anglophone North School District, schools in Miramichi and Rexton are closed. All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed except the Fredericton and Saint John areas.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Moncton and the southeastern area of the province, Kent County and the Miramichi area, where between 20 and 30 cm of snow is expected.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the Acadian Peninsula.

The weather agency said snow will continue throughout the day, giving additional accumulations of at least 15 cm before tapering to flurries late this afternoon or early this evening. Strong northerly winds with gusts up to 80 kilometres could reduce visibility or cause blowing snow.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada said. "Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."