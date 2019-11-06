You're not imagining it, up to 20 cm of snow expected Friday
New Brunswick's first winter storm of the season is expected to settle in across the province by the end of the week.
Between 15 and 30 mm of rain also in the forecast for the end of the week
A mix of snow, rain and wind is expected to hit New Brunswick — just in time for the weekend.
The fall storm will develop on Thursday and intensify on Friday as it tracks through the region.
In southern areas of the province, Environment Canada said rain could dominate first before changing over to snow on Friday.
The national weather agency is forecasting rainfall amounts between 15 and 30 mm, which could then be followed by 10 to 20 cm of snow.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province.
